CONYERS— State School Superintendent Richard Woods is seeking middle and high school students to serve on his 2019-20 Student Advisory Council. These students will meet with Superintendent Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom, along with other issues related to education, and will serve as the Superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools.
Members will also engage in community service projects to benefit Georgia students and schools.
Applicants must be enrolled in a Georgia public middle or high school for the 2019-20 school year.
Middle school students will meet October 21, January 15 and March 24 with a joint community service day on May 5. High school students will meet October 22, January 16 and March 25 with a joint community service day on May 5.
“My Student Advisory Council is a key part of my decision-making as I lead Georgia’s K-12 public education system,” said Woods. “We make better policy choices when we’re connected with those we serve. I deeply value these students’ input and involvement.”
Application Instructions:
Applications are available online at www.gadoe.org/Pages/Student-Advisory-Council.aspx.
Send applications by August 31 at 5 p.m. to students@doe.k12.ga.us. Late applications will not be accepted.
Selected students will be contacted via email. All students can visit gadoe.org/studentadvisory on September 16 to see whether they have been selected.