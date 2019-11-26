COVINGTON — The Georgia Department of Education released the 2019-20 lists of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) schools, along with the list of schools that made the improvements needed to exit CSI or TSI status Monday morning.
Three Newton County schools were deemed TSI schools; Heard-Mixon Elementary, Clements Middle and South Salem Elementary.
Under the Every Student Succeeds Act, states are required to identify schools in need of additional support.
TSI schools fall into one of the following categories:
Consistently Underperforming Subgroup: The school has at least one subgroup performing in the lowest 5% of all schools in at least 50% of CCRPI components.
Additional Targeted Support: Among all schools identified in the “Consistently Underperforming Subgroup” category, the school has at least one subgroup that is performing in the lowest 5% of schools in all CCRPI components.
The Georgia Department of Education’s Office of School Improvement works directly with CSI schools and provides assistance to help them improve the educational outcomes of their students. School districts are charged with providing supports to TSI schools, while the state provides professional learning and targeted technical assistance