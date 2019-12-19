CONYERS — According to the Georgia Department of Heath's week 49 influenza report (Dec. 1-7), regional hospitals, doctors offices and other medical facilities are reporting a substantial increase in outpatient visits for flu-like symptoms at a rate higher than the national average.
For the week of Dec. 1-7, a total of 4,366 people visited their doctor for flu-like symptoms with the majority, 1,461, being under the age of 4.
This is also the third week in a row that the Influenza Like Illness Surveillance Network has reported Georgia being high risk (10) for infection.
The Influenza Hospitalization Surveillance Network confirmed a total of 55 influenza hospitalizations in the eight county metro Atlanta area (Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton, Cobb, Douglas, Gwinnett, Rockdale and Newton) during week 49.
Since flu season began on Sept. 29, there have been 204 hospitalizations, 14 outbreaks and two deaths due to flu-related symptoms. One of those deaths occurred in week 49.
With that said, Fayette County and Jackson County schools have both had to close campuses due to flu outbreaks.
Crabapple Lane Elementary in Fayette County reported 40 confirmed cases of the flu on Monday along with a total of 100 absences.
Jackson County's six elementary schools closed Dec. 19, "one day short of the holiday break, because an outbreak of the flu has affected a significant number of students and staff."
In Rockdale County Public Schools, the district is reminding parents, students and staff of the guidance given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department on how to reduce the spread of germs.
Some guidelines include frequent and proper hand washing, covering your cough and, most importantly, staying home from school when sick.
"We have posted flyers with detailed information on our social media and websites as a resource for parents and to help them better understand when sick children can return to school," reported Cindy Ball, RCPS chief of Strategy and Innovation. "The daily cleaning solution used by our custodial staff is one that kills the flu virus, and we follow the health department’s recommended enhanced cleaning guidelines when we see an increase in absenteeism due to illness. This includes thoroughly cleaning our buses along with the facilities."
The CDC recognizes the signs and symptoms of the flu as:
- Fever (100 degrees F or greater), however, not everyone will have a fever.
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Fatigue (very tired)
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
How to prevent the spread of the flu:
- Frequent and thorough hand-washing with soap and warm water. Alcohol-based gels are the next best thing if you don’t have access to soap and water.
- Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm to help prevent the spread of the flu.
- Avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes.
- If you are sick, stay home from school or work. Flu sufferers should be free of a fever, without the use of a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours before returning to school or work.
- If you are caring for a sick individual at home, keep them away from common areas of the house and other people as much as possible.
The Gwinnett Rockdale Newton Health Department reminds the community that it is not too late to get a flu shot. Visit the Rockdale or Newton County Health Department for a seasonal flu shot, starting at $25. Find out more at www.gnrhealth.com/flu-shots-available/