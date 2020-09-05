DANIELSVILLE - Capt. Stan Elrod, 49, of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) died Sept. 3 after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver while jogging along a road in the neighborhood where he lived west of Danielsville, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Elrod was struck and killed about 7:40 p.m. by a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Arvill Edwards Hamons III, 31, of Danielsville. According to the GSP, Hamons was traveling north on Hunt Road, but crossed over to the southbound lane and struck Elrod, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Hamons was charged with DUI, first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is being held without bond in the Madison County Jail.
Elrod. joined the DNR in 1993 as a game warden. In 1999, he was chosen as the DNR’s Game Warden of the Year and that was followed by a series of promotions from sergeant in 2004 to captain over the Thomson office in 2016 before he was transferred to the regional office in Gainesville in 2019. The office covers 27 counties in northeast Georgia from Rabun County to Newton County.
Elrod was also president of the Georgia chapter of The Outdoor Dream Foundation, an organization that sponsors hunting, fishing and outdoor activities for children with terminal illnesses.
The DNR released a statement saying Elrod “will be remembered for his selfless service and complete devotion to the safety of his fellow officers, fellow Georgians and his state’s natural resources.”
Elrod leaves behind his wife and two sons.
Funeral services have not been announced.
