COVINGTON — Roundabouts at Turner Lake Road and U.S. Highway 278 at Exit 90, and at Emory Street and Highway 278, are in the near future after the Covington City Council approved a letter of support for the Highway 278 CID master plan. The letter was required by the Georgia Department of Transportation, which has committed to spend between $20-$25 million on the Highway 278 corridor improvements. The council approved the letter at its Aug. 19 meeting.
After nearly three years of obtaining consent from property owners along the U.S. Highway 278 corridor, the board of directors of the Highway 278 Improvement Association and the Covington City Council voted in 2017 to create the Highway 278 Community Improvement District along a 3-mile stretch of the roadway leading into Covington.
Owners of commercial properties located within a CID agree to an ad valorem tax of up to 5 percent levied on their properties, which, along with matching state grants, supports improvements that create an upscale commercial district and increase property values.
The Highway 278 CID runs from Ginn Motor Company near the Interstate 20 Exit 90 interchange to Martins Crossing Shopping Center at the intersection of Highway 278 and Ga. Highway 142, a distance of approximately 3 miles.
The council approved the letter of support at its Aug. 19 meeting. Kathy Morgan, administrator of the Highway 278 CID, said her board of directors met with GDOT in April for a review of the master plan. She said the state did the data and benefit analysis for the CID based on projections of growth for the area through 2040.
Morgan said the analysis found that the western half of the Highway 278 corridor (from Exit 90 to Mill Street) has five to six of the largest accident locations and average number of fatalities for anywhere in Newton County. The eastern half (from Mill Street to Ga. Highway 142) has none. She said the difference is the eastern half has a median and the western half doesn’t. GDOT said a median is needed all along the corridor.
Morgan said one business owner told her he was opposed to medians, but that “You can’t prevent stupid drivers. We watch accidents in front of our business almost every week. If you see those families after the impact and the damage it does to them, you won’t object to a median.”
“They also looked at every intersection and every road that intersects Highway 278,” said Morgan, "and then they made recommendations for us on addressing traffic more safely and to keep traffic flowing smoothly.
“The changes are essentially just medians, a few intersection “R” cuts (separate right turning lanes) with red lights, and roundabouts (starting with two at Turner Lake Road and Highway 278, and Emory Street and Highway 278). GDOT said if we will implement this plan, they will pay for the implementation, and the construction of all roundabouts and medians. They will do it in phases, and what that means to this community is somewhere between $20-$25 million.”
Matching funds for the project will come from Covington, Newton County, and the Highway 278 CID group. Covington has committed $320,000 over the next three years, Newton County has agreed to commit $320,000 from its SPLOST transportation funds, and Highway 278 CID will commit $600,000 from the taxes it has collected from businesses in the corridor.
The council unanimously approved a letter of support for the master plan, and also approved a letter stating that the city will commit to the maintenance of the landscaping and lighting costs for the plan.
Morgan noted that the roundabouts at Highway 278 and Turner Lake, and Highway 278 and Emory Street will be similar to the roundabout at Turner Lake Road and Clark Street.
“They will be two-lane roundabouts,” she said. “There will be signage and beautification. I think we will have some public meetings before we open those up to explain to people how to drive a roundabout. But what a lot of people don’t understand is that the Square is a roundabout, and we have been driving around that roundabout for years. It is not new to us.”