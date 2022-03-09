Road work.jpg

COVINGTON — The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a $1.788 million contract for resurfacing of a portion of Ga. Highway 212 in Newton County.

What’s involved: The project will include resurfacing of 5.65 miles from Ashley Drive to Covered Bridge Road. The project includes milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation.

The bigger picture: The project is part of $172 million in contracts awarded by GDOT in February. Resurfacing projects represent 26%, or approximately $15 million, of the awarded funds. Resurfacing includes milling, inlay, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation. 

The February awards bring the total construction contracts for fiscal year 2022 to $771 million.

