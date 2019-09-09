COVINGTON — Deer, squirrel, turkey, quail, dove, or duck – all hunt-able species in Georgia. But, do you know how to hunt them? Georgia Hunt and Learn programs provide an educational experience targeted to those with little to no hunting experience, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
One to three-day Hunt and Learn programs educate participants about hunting and conservation, along with an opportunity to hunt a specific game animal.
Participants will have the chance to learn hunting tactics, game identification and hunter safety from experts. Both youth (ages 12-17) and adult programs are available to accommodate a wide range of ages.
Visit www.georgiawildlife.com/LearntoHuntFish for detailed instructions.
Please note, all interested hunters are welcome to apply, but preference will be given to applicants with limited or no hunting experience.
101 Courses: Some Hunt and Learns require you to take a “101 Course” first, but they also are open for anyone (even if not signing up for a Hunt and Learn).
These 101 courses contain educational and live-fire components that focus on a specific game animal.
Registration for Hunt and Learns and 101 Courses is now open and some application deadlines have been extended. Adults and children (16 and older) must obtain the appropriate hunting licenses for the species being hunted.
