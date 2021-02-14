SOCIAL CIRCLE – Last year, 181 anglers reeled in an Angler Award for outstanding catches in Georgia. You could have made it 182.
The Angler Award program recognizes those who catch fish that meet or exceed a specific weight or length for that particular species, according to the
Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).
“Participation in the Georgia Angler Award program has increased significantly, and we continue to be excited to recognize even more Georgia anglers catching some great fish,” said Scott Robinson, assistant chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “The Angler Award program has multiple recognition opportunities, including youth and adult anglers, for those catching big bass, and those reeling in the big ones from our Public Fishing Areas.”
Anglers submitting successful applications receive a frame-able certificate, a t-shirt and an embroidered personalized hat.
Angler Award Opportunities:
• Angler Award-Adult: Anglers (age 16 and up) can be rewarded for catching quality size fish (kept fish or catch-and-release) that meet or beat a specific weight or length.
• Angler Award-Youth: Anglers (age 15 and younger) can be rewarded for catching quality size fish (kept fish or catch-and-release) that meet or beat a specific weight or length. Note: weights and lengths reduced for youth Angler Awards.
• Trophy Largemouth Bass: Recognizing catches of largemouth bass weighing 10-plus pounds. Catch one that is 13-plus pounds? Get a free replica mount.
• PFA Record: Recognizing the largest fish of each species caught and properly documented at each PFA. Species include largemouth bass, black or white crappie, bluegill, redear sunfish, and channel catfish.
Anglers should be sure to review all Angler Award program rules before submitting applications. Find the need-to-know info, including rules, weights/lengths, 2020 angler award winners, and award recognition information, at https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/anglerawards.
Other Fishing Recognition Programs:
• State Records: In addition to the angler award program, the division also maintains a freshwater fish state-record program for anglers who land a catch that exceeds the existing record catch weight by 1 ounce or more. More information at http://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/recordprogram/rules.
• Kids First Fish Certificate: The division wants to recognize children across the state for catching their first fish with the online kid’s first fish award certificate available at https://georgiawildlife.com/myfirst.
• Georgia Bass Slam: Recognizing anglers that catch five of the 10 black bass species found in Georgia.
Find more info at www.bassslam.com.
Spending any amount of time fishing is time well spent. Angler Awards might just make that fishing trip even more fun. More on fishing in Georgia at http://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.
