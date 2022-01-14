With winter weather predicted to hit portions of north Georgia and potentially the east central region this weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation is actively preparing and coordinating brine operations, equipment, materials and staffing plans to respond to the pending threat by treating hundreds of interstate and state route lane miles across the 27-county District Two area.
During the initial phase prior to the weather system’s arrival, Georgia DOT crews will apply brine solution to interstates, state routes, bridges, and overpasses in anticipation of freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow over the next several days. Brine is a solution of salt and water used to decrease the probability of freezing under certain conditions. It takes 24 hours to complete a brine cycle.
District maintenance forces and contractors will begin brine operations at 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14 and continue 12-hour shifts into Saturday evening. Crews will Saturday transition to salt/rock application and continue deployments as conditions require into Sunday and Monday.
The current activity plan runs along and north of the I-20 corridor from Covington to Augusta. Brine will be deployed as far south as State Route 540 (the Fall Line Freeway) based on current weather reports subject to change.
District Two has the following equipment, materials and staff that are readily available:
More than 285 employees and 16 contractors on call; more than 2,000 employees statewide
Capacity to store 242,500 gallons of brine in District
1.25 million brine gallons available statewide with ability to produce 50,000 gallons per hour
Over 2,400 tons of salt and 7,200 tons of stone
39 snow removal units
Starting as early as 72 hours before winter weather is predicted to hit, Georgia DOT's Emergency Response Team begins coordination of staffing to be ready to activate at least 24 hours before a storm hits.
"We are monitoring the storm closely and adjusting response plans as needed. As the forecast has evolved, it has become more likely that a significant area of Georgia will experience icy conditions as part of the incoming storm system. Ice adds a level of complexity, as well as increased danger, for our crews and motorists," said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry. “We anticipate downed trees, limbs and powerlines. It is critical that motorists take this storm system very seriously and stay off the roads through the end of the event to give our crews the space needed to work."
For a list of facts and materials related to Georgia DOT’s winter weather preparedness including region specific fact sheets, photos and video, please visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Emergency/WinterWeather.
During winter weather events, the department urges motorists to buckle up, use caution, minimize unnecessary travel, and reduce travel speeds especially in the overnight hours to ensure that Georgia DOT crews have room to treat and clear roadways. For the most up-to-date travel information, visit www.511ga.org or call 511 to stay informed.
