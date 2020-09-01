ATLANTA – To ease traffic congestion statewide during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation is suspending interstate highway construction-related lane closures from noon Friday, Sept. 4 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. Lane closures will also be limited on major state routes that directly serve key tourist and recreation centers.
Georgia DOT reminds drivers that crews may still work in proximity to highways to address safety and maintenance concerns that may require some long-term lane closures. In addition, incident or emergency related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
“In an effort to keep the number of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities as low as possible, I urge drivers to slow down, drive alert and eliminate distractions,” said Georgia DOT State Construction Engineer John D. Hancock. “Buckle up, put down the cell phone and do not drive impaired. As you gather this weekend with family and friends, make safety a top priority.”
In the event of a crash or breakdown, Georgia DOT advises motorists to never get out of the car on a freeway, unless your life is in imminent danger. If possible, pull off the road, turn on your hazard lights and stay seat-belted in the vehicle with the doors locked. For HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state call 511 – a free phone service that provides highway assistance and real-time information about Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures, and delays due to inclement weather. Callers can transfer to operators to request assistance or report incidents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More information is available at www.511ga.org.
As a reminder, the public is urged to use continued caution when visiting public spaces, practice social distancing and follow the public health guidelines set forth by state and local agencies, as well as act courteously to fellow travelers.
And remember, Georgia’s Hands-Free Law requires that drivers who use a cell phone must do it with hands-free technology - the phone must not be in their hand or touching any part of their body.
