The Georgia Department of Transportation is scheduled to start brine treatment of the northern and western portions of the interstates in the West Central region (District 3) at 7 p.m. tonight. In addition, crews in the Northeast (District 1) and Northwest (District 6) Georgia regions have already started pre-treating interstates, state routes and overpasses in preparation of potential flash freezing due to precipitation this afternoon followed by frigid air this evening.
Crews in West Central Georgia will treat the following interstates through the evening and overnight hours as needed:
Henry, Butts and Spalding Counties: Interstate 75
Coweta, Meriwether and Troup Counties: Interstate 85
Muscogee, Troup and Harris Counties: Interstate 185
Motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel through the night. Those who must drive are urged to be aware of the brine trucks and to give them space. The Georgia DOT drivers must travel at 40 mph to properly apply the treatment.
The District 3 Operations Center will closely monitor the region's interstates and state routes, and if any incidents or emergencies close lanes of traffic they will be reported on the Georgia DOT-West Facebook and Twitter pages.
For a list of facts and materials related to Georgia DOT’s winter weather preparedness including region specific fact sheets, photos and video, please visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Emergency/WinterWeather.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.
