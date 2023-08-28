The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southern Rockdale County in north central Georgia...
Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia...
* Until 745 PM EDT.
* At 715 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Richardson
Park, or 9 miles north of McDonough, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
McDonough, Stockbridge, Hidden Valley Park, Panola Mountain State
Park, Magnet, Richardson Park, and Kelleytown.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has
passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free
at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Rockdale County in north central Georgia...
Southeastern DeKalb County in north central Georgia...
Southwestern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia...
* Until 745 PM EDT.
* At 705 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Panola
Mountain State Park, or 9 miles west of Conyers, moving north at 15
mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Conyers, Snellville, Lilburn, Loganville, Norcross, Stone Mountain,
Lithonia, Pine Lake, Lakeview Estates, Tucker, Belvedere Park,
Candler-Mcafee, Mountain Park, Belmont, Arabia Mountain, Redan,
Rosebud, Panola Mountain State Park, and Snapfinger.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has
passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free
at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Georgia dove hunting season opens Sat. Sept. 2, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).
“The anticipation for the fall hunting season really takes off on the opening day of dove hunting season in Georgia, and it is another great opportunity to take someone new with you into the field,” said Kara Nitschke, WRD Wildlife biologist. “And be sure to visit a public dove field this year. These fields, whether found on a Wildlife Management Area or a Voluntary Public Access area, receive dedicated preparation to attract as many doves as possible.”
