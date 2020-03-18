Out of concern for the safety and security of customers and team members, the Georgia Department of Driver Services is following the recommendation of public health authorities regarding social distancing related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
DDS has suspended all road testing, non-commercial and commercial, until further notice. Additionally, some DDS Customer Service Centers have closed due to workforce shortages. Centers closed on Wednesday included Rock Springs, Canton and LaGrange.
Please visit our Online Services via our website, www.dds.georgia.gov, or download our mobile app, DDS 2 GO to handle most of your licensing needs.
