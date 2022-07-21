electricvehiclecharge.jpg

Georgia has approximately 30,000 electric vehicles on the road and more than 1,300 publicly available electric vehicle charging stations with an estimated 3,400 individual outlets. The state is expanding its electric vehicle charging network.

 Special Photo

ATLANTA  – The Georgia Department of Transportation has received federal designation for two highways as Alternative Fuel Corridors from the Federal Highway Administration. The first route is U.S. Highway 441 from Cornelia in northeast Georgia to Dublin in east central Georgia. The second route is U.S. Highway 82 from Brunswick in coastal Georgia to Albany in southeast Georgia. These two routes will add 25%, or approximately 330 miles, to Georgia’s electric vehicle charging network.

“Convenient access to electric vehicle charging stations is critical to innovating and expanding Georgia’s transportation network,” said Russel R. McMurry, commissioner of Georgia DOT. “These federal designations are important because they signify Georgia’s commitment to alternative fuel options in every part of the state, including rural areas, and provide motorists options to reduce transportation costs and address environmental concerns.”

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos