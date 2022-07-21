Georgia has approximately 30,000 electric vehicles on the road and more than 1,300 publicly available electric vehicle charging stations with an estimated 3,400 individual outlets. The state is expanding its electric vehicle charging network.
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation has received federal designation for two highways as Alternative Fuel Corridors from the Federal Highway Administration. The first route is U.S. Highway 441 from Cornelia in northeast Georgia to Dublin in east central Georgia. The second route is U.S. Highway 82 from Brunswick in coastal Georgia to Albany in southeast Georgia. These two routes will add 25%, or approximately 330 miles, to Georgia’s electric vehicle charging network.
“Convenient access to electric vehicle charging stations is critical to innovating and expanding Georgia’s transportation network,” said Russel R. McMurry, commissioner of Georgia DOT. “These federal designations are important because they signify Georgia’s commitment to alternative fuel options in every part of the state, including rural areas, and provide motorists options to reduce transportation costs and address environmental concerns.”
U.S. 441 and U.S. 82 were selected based on a variety of criteria including location near major economic clusters, access to tourism sites, high share of new electric vehicles sales in nearby counties, proximity near a Georgia Emergency Management evacuation route and service to southeast Georgia.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law established a National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program to provide funding to states to strategically deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure and to establish an interconnected network to facilitate data collection, access and reliability. These new designations expand the opportunities for the use of NEVI funds, as Georgia continues to build out its Alternative Fuel Corridors.
Georgia has approximately 30,000 electric vehicles on the road and more than 1,300 publicly available electric vehicle charging stations with an estimated 3,400 individual outlets. That number represents more electric charging stations or outlets per capita in the Southeast and Sunbelt, except for California.
Hundreds of Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corp. members turned out Thursday morning for the annual meeting. Registration and pickup for the familiar yellow bucket were conducted as drive through events. Those who chose to attend the meeting in person were treated to refreshments, music… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.