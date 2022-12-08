GFB Pres & VPs.JPG

Pictured from left are Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall, GFB 1st Vice President & South Georgia Vice President Daniel Johnson, North Georgia Vice President Bernard Sims and Middle Georgia Vice President Ralph Caldwell, look forward to representing Georgia’s farmers as they lead the state’s largest general farm organization in 2023.

 Photo courtesy of Georgia Farm Bureau

MACON - Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) voting delegates elected the organization’s 2023 board of directors Dec. 6 during the 85th Annual GFB Convention held on Jekyll Island.

GFB voting delegates reelected Tom McCall to a second, two-year term. He was first elected in 2020. McCall and his family grow a variety of grain crops, sweet corn, hay and straw along with beef cattle, hogs and sheep on their farm in Fortsonia in Elbert County. He and his wife, Jane, have two adult children: Al (wife Rachel) and Katie M. Archer (husband Bristol), two grandsons and one granddaughter. The McCalls are of the Methodist faith.

