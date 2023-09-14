...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Rockdale, south central DeKalb, Henry, northeastern Clayton and
southwestern Newton Counties through 315 PM EDT...
At 240 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Hidden Valley Park, or
8 miles northeast of Jonesboro, moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud
to ground lightning and heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary
street flooding especially in poor drainage areas.
Locations impacted include...
McDonough, Stockbridge, Morrow, Lake City, Lake Spivey, Blacksville,
Rex, Ola, Richardson Park, Ellenwood, Hidden Valley Park, Panola
Mountain State Park, Flippen, Kelleytown, and Eagles Landing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists
should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to
hydroplaning.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ATLANTA – The film industry spent $4.1 billion in Georgia during the last fiscal year, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.
That was below the $4.4 billion film and television productions spent in the Peach State during the previous fiscal year but above the $4. billion in direct spending the industry posted in fiscal 2021 as Georgia began to emerge from the pandemic.
