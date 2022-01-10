COVINGTON — If you think the most beautiful Christmas trees come only from more northern climes, think again.
Chuck and Lori Berry of Berry’s Tree Farm in Newton County were honored by Newton County recently after one of their locally-grown Leyland cypress trees was selected for display at the Washington, D.C., home of Vice President Kamala Harris. The tree was chosen for this honor after being named Reserve Grand Champion in the 2021 National Christmas Tree Contest conducted by the National Christmas Tree Association.
The Berrys were honored again last week when Newton Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes presented them with a certificate of excellence.
Chuck Berry, whose family has farmed in Newton County since 1894, growing everything from “cows to corn to Christmas trees,” said the selection of a Georgia-grown tree was a point of pride for growers in the Deep South.
“It was quite an honor, not only for the family, for the county, even for the state, and for Christmas tree growers across the South because everything is based on the Fraser fir out of North Carolina,” Berry told commissioners. “That’s what most people think of when they think of a real Christmas tree, and that is the Cadillac. We’re not fortunate enough to grow Fraser fir Christmas trees here. We rely on cypress trees, pine trees and cedar trees. Most of those Fraser fir growers in North Carolina think of our cypress tree as a landscape tree. They don’t think you can grow a landscape tree into a Christmas tree, let alone be awarded Reserve Grand Champion and get to pull your truck and trailer up into the front yard of the vice president’s house in Washington, D.C., and show her what Newton County can do.”
Berry represents the fifth generation of his family to run their 206-acre farm just west of Covington. The land was initially cultivated for row crops and used for a dairy operation. With the demise of the dairy operation in 1969, the Berrys turned to other farming endeavors. The first Christmas tree crop was planted in 1977, and the family has been expanding its choose-and-cut operation since then.
The Berrys have also expanded into agri-tourism, offering train rides, a petting zoo, a concession stand and pictures with Santa during the holiday season.
In 2020 Chuck Berry was appointed to the national Christmas Tree Promotion Board for a three-year term. The purpose of the board is to expand the market and uses of fresh-cut Christmas trees.
Berry’s Tree Farm, located at 70 Mt Tabor Road, Covington, offers fresh cut trees, including Leyland cypress, cedars and pines. Berry said the farm sold about 4,000 Christmas trees this year.
"It was another good year," he said.
