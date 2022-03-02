RUTLEDGE — Gubernatorial candidate David Perdue rallied a crowd of Rivian opponents Tuesday, taking aim at Gov. Brian Kemp and the “back door” deal he said Kemp orchestrated to bring the electric auto company to Morgan and Walton counties.
Speaking in Rutledge to 150 to 200 people, Perdue criticized Kemp for his handling of the purported $5 billion Rivian Automotive deal that is expected to create 7,500 jobs. Former U.S. senator Perdue said he stands with the people of Rutledge, Social Circle and Morgan, Newton and Walton counties against the massive development.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced last week that the state would take over the process of permitting for the 20-million-square-foot facility, effectively taking it out of the hands of local governments. Kemp has touted the deal as the largest single economic development project in state history.
“If we lose this battle, what next battle are they going to pour down our throats?” said Perdue. “I’m here to shine light on the fight this community is in right now. You guys want to be heard, but your governor is refusing to listen. I’m here today to tell you that I hear you, I see you, and I’m standing with you right now in this fight.”
Perdue said if he were in Kemp’s position, the Rivan deal — which has $125 million earmarked in the proposed state budget — would not go through.
“I would not let this deal go if I had a way,” he said. “Right now the budget hasn’t passed, so this money is still up in the air in the state Legislature. I would have fought this until we had local buy-in and local control from the local people here, not just from the people who are politically connected but everybody who bears interest in this deal.”
Perdue said Kemp is pushing the Rivian deal merely to get re-elected, calling the project a sell-out. Perdue is challenging Kemp in the May Republican primary.
“But he didn’t just sell it out; he sold it out to somebody who doesn’t have our best interests at heart,” said Perdue. “He sold it out to George Soros, giving him hundreds of millions of dollars of our tax dollars with this insane Rivian deal.”
Soros is a billionaire Democrat who recently bought about $2 billion in Rivian stock.
Cody Hall, Kemp’s campaign manager, called Perdue’s attack “sad.”
“It is unfortunate that he's choosing to play politics with 7,500 jobs, $5 billion worth of investment in a local community — and in a rural community — that needs more jobs and more economic development,” he said Tuesday.
As a former CEO of Fortune 500 companies, including Dollar General, Perdue said he would take a different approach to economic development.
“Real economic growth is straightforward,” said Perdue. “… You create an attractive environment that attracts quality jobs that is consistent with the local community and you get local community buy-in. Hardworking folks like you would get some of those jobs — I get that — but why not be involved in the process? Why have it in a dark room somewhere, why have it closed?”
Noting that the incentive package for Rivian has not yet been approved in the state budget, Perdue encouraged Rivian opponents to reach out to their state legislators.
“This is my encouragement to all of you. Don’t give up. It’s not done yet,” he said. “Call your state legislators. … Text them, bombard them, make them understand what’s at stake here — that you haven’t had a voice in this decision.”
