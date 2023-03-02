...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 11 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Recent rains and saturated soils may mean
trees are more likely to fall in enhanced winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
ATLANTA – The state House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation Wednesday aimed at helping Georgia begin to prepare for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles by motorists across the state.
House Bill 406 would set the stage for building a network of federally funded EV charging stations along major highway corridors. While utilities are expected to own and operate some of those stations, most likely would open up at convenience stores and other retail locations.
The bill calls for EV owners to pay for the electricity that powers their vehicles by the kilowatt-hour rather than by the amount of time they spend at the charging stations.
Motorists using the EV charging stations would pay an excise tax on the electricity they buy in addition to the current $210 annual fee EV owners pay. The tax revenue from EVs would help offset the gasoline tax revenue the state Department of Transportation stands to lose during the coming years as more motorists switch to electric vehicles.
“Our goal is to ensure Georgia’s roads and bridges are adequately funded,” said Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, the bill’s chief sponsor and chairman of the House Transportation Committee.
The portion of the legislation that would put the Georgia Department of Agriculture in charge of inspecting public EV charging stations would not take effect until the beginning of 2025.
“We’ve got to get an opportunity for the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Revenue to scale up,” Jasperse said.
The bill now moves to the Georgia Senate for consideration.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
