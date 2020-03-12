CONYERS — Conyers' annual Cherry Blossom Festival will be held March 21-22 at the Georgia International Horse Park.
The annual festival includes live entertainment from musicians, cultural dancers and magicians, dozens of delicious food and beverage choices and hundreds of unique craft and art exhibitors.
New performances include country singer Kaitlyn Baker, country singer Aaron Hudgins, percussionist Steve Gryb and country singer Ashley Wall.
Additions to the 2020 festival include
• Blurscape brings the future of high-end entertainment to the present with Georgia's first virtual reality game truck. This virtual arcade is not just for teens, it's a unique experience for all ages. Games are first come, first serve.
• Wolfhome Adventuring Outfitters' kimono classes will teach you about the traditional Japanese garment, and the national dress of Japan. Various types of kimono indicate the wearer's age, gender and the formality of the occasion. The classes will explain how to identify the different types of Kimono, and the traditions behind them.
There are two sessions to be held on both days; the identification class at 12 p.m. and the dressing class at 3 p.m.
• The Pinkalicious Derby will be held on both festival days. The life-size game board will allow participants to challenge friends, family and strangers on wooden horse back for the blue ribbon. The cards determine how fast you move through the game. Sign up with your friends and family, or compete solo, during scheduled time slots throughout both festival days.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission for the event is free with $5 daily parking. Weekend parking passes are available for $8.
A trolley service from the Glen parking lot will be provided on both festival days between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. by Main Street Trolleys.
