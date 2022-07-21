Georgia judge declines to quash subpoenas for fake Trump electors

People vote on Election Day in Atlanta on November 3, 2020. An Atlanta-area judge said July 21 he will not quash subpoenas for 11 of the "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College and are now targets of an ongoing criminal investigation.

An Atlanta-area judge said Thursday he will not quash subpoenas for 11 of the "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College and are now targets of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Judge Robert McBurney of Fulton County Superior Court said he would let the parties work out a framework with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office regarding their appearance before the grand jury and potentially invoking their Fifth Amendment rights.

