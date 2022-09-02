CONYERS — A partnership years in the planning culminated Aug. 30 in the grand opening and ribbon-cutting for a Georgia Military College satellite campus in Conyers.
Rockdale County Public Schools partnered with GMC to develop a new campus of the junior college in a renovated portion of the former RCPS Central Office on Rosser Street in Olde Town. Under a memorandum of understanding between the two entities, any student attending Rockdale County public, private and home schools and its surrounding areas with a general, college preparatory, or technical diploma is guaranteed admission into GMC provided that the student completes the following requirements:
• An official application
• An official transcript showing graduation with a college preparatory diploma, technical diploma, general diploma or successful completion of the GED
• Submits all required materials within the appropriate deadlines.
“As superintendent, my main objective was to afford our students an accessible and seamless postsecondary education opportunity,” said Dr. Terry Oatts at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting. “Additionally, Rockdale County and the surrounding region could benefit from such a strategically located collegiate presence.”
President of Georgia Military College, Lieutenant General William B. Caldwell, IV, USA (Ret), said student success is GMC’s number one priority, but there is more to a GMC education.
“We are an educational facility, but we do more than that,” he said. “We have a set of values. We inculcate leadership into our students. We talk about the ideas of duty, honor and country — and character above all.”
Eric Council, director of the Rockdale GMC campus, said he looks forward to the ongoing partnership with Rockdale Public Schools and the benefits it will provide for area students.
“This shared effort speaks volumes about the ongoing teamwork that will benefit the students of this community,” said Council. “The first term has just begun, and we are already looking foward with great anticipation to the future and providing opportunities that will enrich the lives of our students.”
The Rockdale campus provides classes for the GMC students in Rockdale, DeKalb, Henry and Newton counties and the surrounding areas. This allows students the opportunity to complete courses toward any of GMC’s associate or bachelor of applied science degrees at a location closer to home.
GMC has campuses in Augusta, Columbus, Dublin, Eastman, Fairburn, Fayetteville, Madison, Milledgeville (main campus), Sandersville, Stone Mountain, Valdosta, Warner Robins and Zebulon.
The Rockdale campus is located in the former Rockdale Board of Education Building, 1011 Rosser Street NW, Conyers, GA 30012. Rockdale students, faculty, and staff have full access to library resources from the main campus along with our local library media specialist.
