COVINGTON — Georgia State University's Perimeter Newton and Decatur campuses will host a LifeSouth blood drive on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
LifeSouth is a non-profit community blood bank serving more than 100 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. They are committed to meeting the blood supply needs of hospitals and their patients by providing the highest quality blood components and services. With more than 30 donor centers, 45 blood mobiles and 2,000 blood drives a month, the LifeSouth team is dedicated to making sure the blood is there when you or your family member is in need.
Hospitals that LifeSouth supports include:
- Atlanta VA Medical Center
- Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Grady Health System
- Gwinnett Medical Center
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital – Forsyth
- Piedmont Atlanta Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Newton General Hospital
- SGMC Lanier Campus
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
and many others.
There will also be LifeSouth blood drives Monday, Aug. 26 at GSU's Clarkston and Dunwoody campuses.
All drives start at 9 a.m. GSU Newton is located at 239 Cedar Lane, Covington. The drive will be held in the Student Learning Center and is open to the public.
Please eat well and drink water before donating.
Donors must be 17 or older (16 with written parental consent); weight 110 pounds or more and must show government ID.