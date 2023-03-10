COVINGTON — Georgia Piedmont Technical College is teaming up with an international leader in the semiconductor industry, Absolics, which is a subsidiary of South Korea-based SKC, to provide work-ready education and training for residents in and around metro Atlanta. To build on the importance of providing an educated workforce in these high-paying, high-demand, hi-tech jobs, GPTC is implementing industry-recognized credentials as well as degrees, diplomas and technical certificates of credit that will focus on semiconductor technician training and quality control. A signed memorandum of understanding between the two entities cements the commitment to providing education and skills that will lead to invaluable experience for future employees of Absolics.

 “To be able to partner with an organization that is so internationally respected as Absolics and SKC is incredible,” said GPTC President Dr. Tavarez Holston. “And this is what we do. Georgia Piedmont Technical College prepares its citizenry for a better life. Providing training through our economic development and academic areas for potentially hundreds of people is humbling and we can’t wait to get started! We know it will be a successful, long-standing working partnership.”

