Supporters stand behind Dr. Tavarez Holston and Dr. Sung Jin Kim at the Absolics/GPTC signing ceremony. Standing are, left to right, Nwaka Mullin Hughes, Newton County; Dr. Tim Schmidt, Newton Schools, director of CTAE & Workforce Innovation; Dr. John Pritchett, Newton Schools, coordinator of CTAE & Workforce Innovation; Serra Hall, executive director, Newton Industrial Development Authority; Asher Dozier, vice president of Economic Development, Newton Industrial Development Authority; Marcello Banes, chairman of the Newton Board of Commissioners; Ted Cummings, GPTC board chair; HyungTae Kim, Absolics, manager of Legal Affairs & Risk Managment; Theresa Austin-Gibbons, GPTC board member; and BongYeol Lee, Absolics, engineering manager.
GPTC President Dr. Tavarez Holston, left, and Absolics’ Chief Technology Officer Dr. Sung Jin Kim sign the memorandum of understanding, committing to build a hi-tech workforce for Newton County and the surrounding areas.
GPTC President Dr. Tavarez Holston, left, and Absolics’ Chief Technology Officer Dr. Sung Jin Kim sign the memorandum of understanding, committing to build a hi-tech workforce for Newton County and the surrounding areas.
Supporters stand behind Dr. Tavarez Holston and Dr. Sung Jin Kim at the Absolics/GPTC signing ceremony. Standing are, left to right, Nwaka Mullin Hughes, Newton County; Dr. Tim Schmidt, Newton Schools, director of CTAE & Workforce Innovation; Dr. John Pritchett, Newton Schools, coordinator of CTAE & Workforce Innovation; Serra Hall, executive director, Newton Industrial Development Authority; Asher Dozier, vice president of Economic Development, Newton Industrial Development Authority; Marcello Banes, chairman of the Newton Board of Commissioners; Ted Cummings, GPTC board chair; HyungTae Kim, Absolics, manager of Legal Affairs & Risk Managment; Theresa Austin-Gibbons, GPTC board member; and BongYeol Lee, Absolics, engineering manager.
Special Photo
GPTC President Dr. Tavarez Holston, left, and Absolics’ Chief Technology Officer Dr. Sung Jin Kim sign the memorandum of understanding, committing to build a hi-tech workforce for Newton County and the surrounding areas.
Special Photo
GPTC President Dr. Tavarez Holston, left, and Absolics’ Chief Technology Officer Dr. Sung Jin Kim sign the memorandum of understanding, committing to build a hi-tech workforce for Newton County and the surrounding areas.
COVINGTON — Georgia Piedmont Technical College is teaming up with an international leader in the semiconductor industry, Absolics, which is a subsidiary of South Korea-based SKC, to provide work-ready education and training for residents in and around metro Atlanta. To build on the importance of providing an educated workforce in these high-paying, high-demand, hi-tech jobs, GPTC is implementing industry-recognized credentials as well as degrees, diplomas and technical certificates of credit that will focus on semiconductor technician training and quality control. A signed memorandum of understanding between the two entities cements the commitment to providing education and skills that will lead to invaluable experience for future employees of Absolics.
“To be able to partner with an organization that is so internationally respected as Absolics and SKC is incredible,” said GPTC President Dr. Tavarez Holston. “And this is what we do. Georgia Piedmont Technical College prepares its citizenry for a better life. Providing training through our economic development and academic areas for potentially hundreds of people is humbling and we can’t wait to get started! We know it will be a successful, long-standing working partnership.”
“GPTC is a tremendous partner of Absolics, and we are thrilled to be entering into official relationship through this signing ceremony,” said Dr. Sung Jin Kim, chief technology officer of Absolics. “Absolics hopes to address workforce development challenges together with GPTC. This partnership will serve to strengthen the U.S. national semiconductor manufacturing competitiveness, accelerate the introduction of semiconductor ecosystem to the state of Georgia, and vitalize the local economy in the long run.”
Absolics plans to build its Georgia facility in two phases. In November of 2022, the company broke ground on a $240 million first phase, small volume manufacturing facility in Covington. The plant is expected to be open by the end of this calendar year and will make specialized parts and materials for the semiconductor industry. To run the facility, Absolics plans to hire roughly 140 employees by 2025 consisting of office staff, research and development engineers as well as operators and technicians across production, quality and maintenance departments.
The investment has been described as a game-changer for residents, particularly in Newton County. Part of the written agreement between Absolics and GPTC includes developing a STEM-focused career pipeline, as well as promoting K-12 campaigns to educate young people about STEM careers.
“The opportunity Georgia Piedmont Technical College and Absolics bring to our community and the entire state of Georgia is revolutionary,” said Serra Hall of the Newton County Development Authority. “This particular partnership is special because it is going to propel our young students and adults into innovative success.”
Officials at Georgia Piedmont say the first cohort of students through economic development should be in place this summer with their training and education completed by fall. The first cohort for the traditional, credit-based credentials should be up and running by this fall.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.