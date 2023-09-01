Ground was broken Aug. 30 on Georgia Piedmont Technical College's Regional Transportation Training Center. Shown, l-r, are Rep. Doreen Carter, Stonecrest City Councilman Rob Turner, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, state Senator Emanuel Jones, GPTC President Dr. Tavarez Holston, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Johnson, U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, GPTC CDL instructor Selina James and DeKalb Commissioner Steve Bradshaw.
The Georgia Piedmont Technical College Regional Transportation Training Center is primarily funded by federal, state and local governmental entities.
Congressman Hank Johnson spoke about his efforts to invest in the American people and create better paying jobs.
The Georgia Piedmont Technical College history books will be adding Aug. 30, 2023 as a red-letter day as more than 100 people came to celebrate the groundbreaking of the college’s future Regional Transportation Training Center in Stonecrest.
Representatives from all levels of government joined GPTC staff and faculty, supporters and students in the ceremonial groundbreaking on Marbut Road. This multi-million-dollar project was primarily funded by federal, state, and local governmental entities with nearly $7 million from the state of Georgia, $4 million from DeKalb County, $1 million from the federal Community Project Funding program via Congressman Hank Johnson, and $500,000 from the city of Stonecrest. There have also been several contributions from private organizations, including Amazon and Radius Recycling.
