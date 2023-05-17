COVINGTON – Georgia Piedmont Technical College faculty and staff joined civic and community leaders May 10 to break ground on a truck driving range at the college’s campus off Bob Williams Parkway in Covington. The facility will be home to a driving range, pad and trailers.

“Georgia Piedmont Technical College is here in response to our community’s demand for more truck drivers,” said GPTC President Dr. Tavarez Holston. “The logistics and transportation industries are booming, and nowhere is that more evident than in the metro Atlanta area. We are perfectly positioned to help meet the demand.”

