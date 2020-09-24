COVINGTON — More than 350 jobseekers and 45 employers took advantage of the first-ever virtual job fair organized by Georgia Piedmont Technical College and its community partners in July. The success prompted the group to plan a second virtual fair in hopes of providing an innovative, convenient and safe way to strengthen the regional workforce during the COVID-19 health crisis.
U.S. Congressman Jody Hice lends his support to the newest online event — the Fall 2020 Regional Virtual Job Fair, set for Oct. 9 from 12 - 4 p.m. Hice joins GPTC, the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce and the Development Authority of Walton County to encourage job growth in the region. This is the third consecutive year the congressman has participated in this hiring event.
“Each year, it’s my honor to participate in the Regional Job Fair, an annual event that effectively connects community talent with growing industry. Even in these challenging times, there are boundless opportunities,” said. Hice. “Georgia remains the ‘Top State for Doing Business,’ and Georgia Piedmont Technical College, the Newton County Industrial Development Authority and the Chambers in Walton and Newton counties are working together to build upon this success.”
Businesses and industries from throughout the region in the fields of manufacturing, film, entertainment, public safety, local government, bio-pharma, high-technology and distribution will be available in their own exclusive online chat rooms, allowing for real-time engagement in groups and personalized one-to-one interactions with job candidates.
“Many employers in the region are actively hiring right now, despite the COVID-19 challenges. Recognizing our role to help meet the workforce needs of employers in our service area of DeKalb, Newton and Rockdale counties, and surrounding areas like Walton and Morgan counties, we pivoted to a different job fair platform to allow both jobseekers and employers to come together in an environment that replicates our traditional, in-person job fair model,” said GPTC Business and Industry Coordinator Kelly Pollard.
￼Employers must register to participate by Oct. 2, for a $25 fee. There is no charge for jobseekers.
“If you’re a company looking to hire or an individual searching for a job, mark your calendars for Oct. 9 and join me for this can’t-miss virtual event,” added Hice.
Job candidates can also choose from several virtual continuing education sessions that are designed to enhance employment acquisition skills. Some of the topics to be covered include how to update a resume, interviewing skills in a virtual environment and the art of follow-up after an interview.
In addition, faculty and staff from Georgia Piedmont Tech will be on hand during the virtual job fair to share information about academic programs that prepare students for high-demand career fields, financial aid options and other student support services.
All employers and job candidates should register for the Fall 2020 Regional+Virtual Job Fair in advance
at http://www.careereco.com/events/GeorgiaPiedmont. For questions and additional details, contact
GPTC Business and Industry coordinator Kelly Pollard at 404.297.9522, ext. 1230, or by email at gometrocorporatecollege@gptc.edu.
Established in 1961, Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) is a student-centered institution that prepares individuals with the skills necessary to succeed in a rapidly changing economy. GPTC’s graduation rate for academic year 2019, as reported by the Technical College System of Georgia, was more than 70 percent, and its graduates secure employment at a level resulting in a 92.2 percent in-field job placement rate and a total placement rate of 99.8 percent. Georgia Piedmont Tech’s Adult Education program for GED test preparation and English as a Second Language classes is the second largest in the state. The college has seven learning centers in DeKalb, Newton and Rockdale counties. Learn more at www.gptc.edu.
