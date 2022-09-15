GeorgiaPiedmont2.JPG

The Georgia Piedmont Technical College campus in Covington

COVINGTON — Georgia Piedmont Technical College is experiencing a growth trend for fall classes, with enrollment up more than 300 students over this time last year.

As of last week, fall enrollment was at more than 2,800 students, compared to fewer than 2,500 last year, a 12% increase. According to the college, a large segment of the growth is coming from dual enrollment students from high schools in Newton, Rockdale and DeKalb counties.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos