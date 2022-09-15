COVINGTON — Georgia Piedmont Technical College is experiencing a growth trend for fall classes, with enrollment up more than 300 students over this time last year.
As of last week, fall enrollment was at more than 2,800 students, compared to fewer than 2,500 last year, a 12% increase. According to the college, a large segment of the growth is coming from dual enrollment students from high schools in Newton, Rockdale and DeKalb counties.
“While our traditional enrollment is also seeing a healthy hike, we are especially thrilled at the number of dual enrollment students taking classes here at Georgia Piedmont,” said Dr. Shawn Adams, vice president of student affairs. “COVID really took a toll on dual enrollment simply because of safety measures and the fact that our recruiters were not allowed to tell the story of GPTC with these young people and their counselors face-to-face. Now that the paradigm is shifting, we are back recruiting at the schools.”
Dual enrollment, which involves primarily high school juniors and seniors, allows students to earn college credit while attending high school at little to no cost.
The total number of students from Rockdale and Newton counties who are enrolling at GPTC is also increasing. Rockdale students who enrolled in GPTC this fall totaled 396, compared to 346 last fall. In Newton, 511 students enrolled this fall, compared to 386 last year.
GPTC officials said they expect to see the enrollment growth trend continue as the college continues to register students for what is commonly referred to as a “mini-mester,” which is an eight-week term that allows students to test the college waters, pickup extra core or program-specific credits. The next mini-mester Starts Oct. 10.
GPTC has also increased its course offerings, adding 11 new programs this fall. The top 10 most popular courses for students in all counties are:
1. AAS in Interdisciplinary Studies
1. Practical Nursing
2. Business Management
3. Early Childhood Care/Education
4. Computer Programming
5. Design & Media Technology
6. Cosmetology
7. Criminal Justice Technology
8. Medical Assisting
9. Air Conditioning Technology
“Every faculty and staff member at the college is committed to recruiting students and preparing them for success. This is what it takes to address the workforce needs of our communities,” said Dr. Tavarez Holston, president of GPTC. “We are all involved -- whether it’s through face-to-face interaction at our open houses and recruiting events, through digital platforms like organic or paid marketing or just word of mouth. This enrollment trend is evidence of the value our college provides our graduates and is proof that the word is getting out about our institution.”
Georgia Piedmont Technical College has campuses in Clarkston, Covington, Decatur, Conyers and Lithonia. To apply or register online or just to learn more about Georgia Piedmont Technical College, visit www.gptc.edu.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
