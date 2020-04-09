CLARKSTON — Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) is making it easier and more affordable to apply for admission for this year’s summer and fall semesters, in light of the COVID-19 health crisis. President Tavarez Holston recently announced a waiver of the admissions application fee through May 30.
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) also announced it is suspending the placement exam requirement for admission to any of its 22 technical colleges across the state, which includes GPTC. In addition, the TCSG is suspending the requirement that applicants provide an official high school or high school equivalency transcript for admission to TCSG colleges.
“As we navigate these uncertain and unprecedented times, we want to do everything we can to help our fellow Georgians pursue higher education without barriers,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “By suspending the placement exam and official high school or high school equivalency transcript requirements, we are removing obstacles for people who otherwise would enroll at one of our colleges.”
The suspension of the placement exam, ACCUPLACER, as well as submission of ACT or SAT scores, still provides Georgia Piedmont Tech the ability to use other established placement methods to allow an applicant to continue the enrollment process. GTPC will evaluate program readiness in a number of different ways to ensure student success.
Once GPTC is able to resume normal business operations, students will then have the ability to submit official transcripts to the college without affecting their current enrollment.
“Times and circumstances may change. But there is always a need for a qualified, skilled workforce to make our economy strong. Our business and industry partners know the type of employees that we produce. That’s why almost 97 percent of our graduates obtain a job in their chosen fields of study upon completion of their programs,” said Holston.
“Some citizens in DeKalb, Newton and Rockdale counties have been forced to seek gainful employment, or perhaps a career change, due to COVID-19. This is why GPTC exists.”
￼While all GPTC campuses and centers in Clarkston, Conyers, Covington, Decatur and Lithonia are closed at this time, prospective students can visit the college website at www.gptc.edu to learn more about associate degree, diploma and certificate programs covering over 40 career pathway areas. New students can also find out more about ten high-demand career programs that are available tuition-free through Georgia’s HOPE Career Grant and more than 50 programs that can be completed entirely online.
To apply for admission with no application fee for summer and fall semesters through May 30, prospective students should visit www.gptc.edu/future-students/apply-online/. Summer semester classes begin May 18.
