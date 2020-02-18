CONYERS — The Georgia Public Broadcasting PBS KIDS Writers Contest is open between now and March 20 for all eligible Georgia students.
To enter the contest, all entries must be submitted to Georgia Public Broadcasting, Attn: Writers Contest, 260 14th Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.
All entries to the Independent Pool must be postmarked by March 20, to be eligible.
Entry Guidelines:
• Entrants must be children in kindergarten, first, second or third grade.
• Children of employees of Georgia Public Broadcasting, sales representatives, subsidiaries or parent companies, advertising/sales promotion agencies and judges are not eligible.
• To be eligible, an entrant must be a legal resident of Georgia. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify ineligible entries; such entries will not be returned.
• Only one entry per person will be accepted in this Contest; all subsequent entries will be disqualified.
• Only single author stories qualify (no co-authored stories).
• Stories can be fact or fiction, and prose or poetry.
• Any failure to adhere to these Contest Rules may result in disqualification from the Contest.
• Kindergarten and first grade stories must have a minimum of 50 words and a maximum of 200 words.
• Second and third grade stories must have a minimum of 100 words and a maximum of 350 words.
• The word count includes “a,” “an,” and “the,” but not the words on non-story pages such as the title page or those that enhance the illustrations.
• Text must be printed or written legibly or typed.
• Children who cannot write may dictate their story to be printed, written legibly or typed.
• Text may be integrated into the illustration pages or on separate pages.
• Non-English text must be translated on the same page and the translated text (English text) must adhere to word count.
• Invented spelling is accepted.
• Stories must have at least 5 original, clear and colorful illustrations.
• Original art can include drawings and collages created by the author or photographs taken by the author.
• Stories submitted by mail must be created on one side of the paper and numbered on the back of each page.
• Each entry must include the official GPB - PBS KIDS Writers Contest Entry Form, with the required signature of a parent/guardian (and, if appropriate, the optional signature of the sponsoring teacher), consenting to allowing their child/ward to enter the Contest, confirming that the story and art are original, and granting certain rights to the entry materials.
Winners will be notified on or before April 30.
Visit www.gpb.org/education/writers-contest/enter for more.
