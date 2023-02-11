DSC_8564.jpg

Georgia River Network will host Paddle Georgia 2023, a seven-day, 84-mile canoe/kayak camping adventure on the Savannah River. The event is open to adults and families.

 Special Photo

When June rolls around, do you long for the fun of the summer camp days of your youth? When you drop your child at summer camp, does the kid inside you want to stay with them? If you answered yes to either question, Georgia River Network (GRN) has teed up an event especially for you and your family.

June 25-July 1, the river advocacy organization will host Paddle Georgia 2023, a seven-day, 84-mile canoe/kayak camping adventure on the Savannah River. Now in its 18th year, the event, which has been likened to “summer camp for adults and families” by participants, is considered the largest week-long canoe/kayak camping adventure in the country with more than 250 people participating annually.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

