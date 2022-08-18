ATLANTA – Job numbers increased more than 12,000 from June to July to an all-time high and were up almost 5% over the year. Job gains included opportunities in Accommodation and Food Services, 4,100, Health Care and Social Assistance, 2,400, Retail Trade, 2,000, Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services, 1,500, Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation, 1,400, Wholesale Trade, 1,100, and Finance and Insurance, 1,000.

“Georgia’s jobs numbers continue to climb reinforcing the state’s position as one of the nation’s best places to find employment,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “These all-time highs in multiple sectors demonstrate the employment opportunities the state is experiencing across the board.”

