...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL AND PARTS OF NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
south to southwest at 6-12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Education has hired the Georgia School Boards Association to conduct a search for a successor to Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey, who plans to retire at the end of June.
Dr. Sam King, director of Board Development and Superintendent Search Service for GSBA, will lead the search. He serves as a director on the GSBA Executive Team and is the former superintendent for Rockdale County Public Schools.
School board Chair Shakila Henderson-Baker said the GSBA will be responsible for soliciting and processing applications, receiving recommendations and evaluating candidates before presenting “candidates appropriate for consideration.”
According to the GSBA website, GSBA “helps school boards by responding to requests for information, establishing a search timeline, seeking community input, establishing selection criteria, advertising the announcement of vacancy, checking references, providing interview training, facilitating candidate interviews and finalizing the selection process.” The local school board will retains control of the final hiring decision.
GSBA is currently conducting superintendent searches for Monroe and Pickens counties.
Henderson-Baker said the BOE will strive to keep the community apprised throughout the process, to the extent possible under Georgia law.
“We, as a board, have elected to be as transparent as possible with the community regarding the process for hiring our next superintendent,” said Henderson-Baker. “Because hiring is an executive session function, there will be certain things we cannot release. But when we can release information, we will most definitely remain transparent to the community.”
Of Newton County’s three previous school superintendents, two have been hired from within the system. Dr. Steven Whatley was hired in 2006 after serving as an associate superintendent in the school system. Whatley retired in 2010 and was succeeded by Dr. Gary Mathews, who came to Newton County from Virginia. Mathews retired in 2013 and was succeeded by Fuhrey, who had held several administrative positions in the school system.
Both Mathews and Fuhrey were identified as top candidates for the position through searches conducted by the GSBA.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.