COVINGTON — Georgia Southwestern State University and Georgia Piedmont Technical College have signed a new articulation agreement designed to ensure a smooth transition from associate degree programs at GPTC to GSW's Long-Term Care Management program.
"We are excited to partner with Georgia Piedmont Technical College in educating the caregivers our aging and disabled communities desperately need," said GSW President Neal Weaver. "We hope that in simplifying the transition from institution to institution, more students are encouraged to pursue long-term care as a career."
"Our nation has a growing number of older adults and individuals with disabilities," said GSW Associate Dean and Professor Leisa Easom, Ph.D. "The LTCM degree addresses the multi-disciplinary elements in education and training required in the preparation of our healthcare workforce today to meet the needs of these populations."
Unique to the GSW campus is the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving (RCI) where the creation of this degree began. In prior years, Easom served as the RCI executive director and experienced firsthand how families across the nation are struggling to connect with community resources that would enable the disabled family member to remain in their home, navigate the health care system, and/or transition from hospital to home as well as residential settings.
Tavarez Holston, Ed.D., president of Georgia Piedmont Technical College, said this partnership with GSW will greatly benefit the students at their institution.
"We enjoy creating pathways for students that will allow them to further their education without impediment. Our partnership with Georgia Southwestern State University is another example of that. I'm excited about this agreement with one of the great four-year educational institutions in our state. It will surely move Georgia's workforce development efforts forward."
Graduates with the LTCM degree will have the managerial, budgetary and communication skills critical to the health management field. The degree prepares graduates to assist patients and families to connect with community resources, transition from hospital to home, and manage the care of residents in an institutional setting.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with more than 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the South. For more information about Georgia Southwestern State University, visit www.gsw.edu.
Established in 1961, Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) is a student-centered institution that prepares individuals with the skills necessary to succeed in a rapidly changing economy. GPTC's graduation rate for academic year 2019, as reported by the Technical College System of Georgia, was more than 70 percent, and its graduates secure employment at a level resulting in a 92.2 percent in-field job placement rate and a total placement rate of 99.8 percent. Georgia Piedmont Tech's Adult Education program for GED test preparation and English as a Second Language classes is the second largest in the state. The college has seven learning centers in DeKalb, Newton and Rockdale counties and also specializes in customized business and industry training and workforce development through its Economic Development and Continuing Education division. Learn more at www.gptc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.