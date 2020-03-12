COVINGTON — State Rep. Dave Belton said Wednesday he has been in close communication with Gov. Brian Kemp concerning a COVID-19 emergency quarantine site established at Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County, and he is satisfied with the security measures in place.
Belton said that, as of Wednesday, one patient had been transported to the site, which is located in an isolated area of the 5,800-acre park. There, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has set up seven trailers where COVID-19, or coronavirus, patients who are recovering can be quarantined.
“This isolation site is only meant as a back-up facility for people who have tested positive for the virus, have recuperated enough to not need to be in a hospital anymore, but still need to quarantine themselves at home until they have been screened as fully recovered,” Belton said in a statement sent to constituents.”
Belton said if a patient at the isolation site should need hospitalization, they would be taken to Athens Regional, Grady or Emory, depending on their symptoms.
Belton called the plan a “common-sense scenario.”
“Unfortunately, some Georgians do not have a home where they can safely quarantine themselves without risking the health of elderly or immune-compromised family members,” he said. “This is the case for the lone Georgian who is now in this isolation site in Morgan County. That is why he is here.”
Belton said the isolation site will also help to clear up beds in hospitals that may be needed for more seriously ill patients.
Belton said other sites in the state that could be used as isolation areas have been identified but he was not not aware of where they are.
It is possible more recovering patients could be brought to Hard Labor Creek. Currently, Belton said, the seven small trailers there will house two people each — or a maximum of 14 people.
“However, I have been assured that authorities would rather open up another site (outside of Morgan) than ‘double up’ the occupancy,” he said. “The trailers are high-tech and very modern, but they are also quite small.”
Belton said he has visited the site and is satisfied with the security.
“I have personally circled the entire site and can assure you that state law enforcement officers – who will be there 24 hours a day – have the situation well in hand,” he said. “The patients will not leave the trailers and will not be allowed anywhere near any Morgan County citizen. All their meals will be taken to them by Department of Public Health officials who will be wearing appropriate personal protective equipment. All trash and sewage will be taken away to a different site away from the park to be properly incinerated or chemically processed.”
Belton said he has visited with Georgia Emergency Management officials, who have explained that the isolation site at the state park is a “very temporary situation” and there are plans underway to create a more permanent site outside of Morgan County.
Belton added that he will be in daily communication with state and local coordinators who share information between state agencies and the Governor’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.