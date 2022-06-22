...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday June 22...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday June 22.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Georgia Supreme Court overturns Justin Ross Harris' murder conviction in his son's hot-car death
In an opinion issued on Wednesday, the Georgia Supreme Court stated that evidence submitted by the state during Ross' trial regarding his "numerous sexual dalliances and escapades and his desire to act on ongoing sexual communications and solicitations with other women" as the driving force behind his decision to kill his son had unfair prejudicial impact on the jury.
On the day Harris was accused of intentionally leaving his son inside a hot car for seven hours, he was sexting with six women, including a minor, according to phone records.
"Because the properly admitted evidence that Appellant maliciously and intentionally left Cooper to die was far from overwhelming," the court's opinion said, "we cannot say that it is highly probable that the erroneously admitted sexual evidence did not contribute to the jury's guilty verdicts."
In addition to three counts of murder, Harris was found guilty of two counts of cruelty to children for Cooper's death, and guilty of three counts related to his electronic exchanges of lewd material with minors.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.