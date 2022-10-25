Georgia Supreme Court.jpg
ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that a Newton County woman who is seeking to prevent removal of the Confederate statue from the Covington Square has standing to sue the county.

The Supreme Court on Monday reversed a Court of Appeals dismissal a claim of injury by Tiffany Davis Humphries. The court found that since Humphries is a member of the Newton County community, she “has alleged a cognizable injury as a result of Newton County’s vote to move a public monument … This injury is sufficient to support her claims for injunctive relief… “

