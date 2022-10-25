ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that a Newton County woman who is seeking to prevent removal of the Confederate statue from the Covington Square has standing to sue the county.
The Supreme Court on Monday reversed a Court of Appeals dismissal a claim of injury by Tiffany Davis Humphries. The court found that since Humphries is a member of the Newton County community, she “has alleged a cognizable injury as a result of Newton County’s vote to move a public monument … This injury is sufficient to support her claims for injunctive relief… “
However, the court found that various Sons of Confederate Veterans groups that brought similar claims in Newton and Henry counties did not have standing as a “community stakeholder,” and their appeals were denied.
“Because the Sons of Confederate Veterans groups have not alleged anything resembling community stakeholder status and have alleged no other cognizable injury, they do not have standing, and the Court of Appeals was right to affirm the dismissal of their complaints,” wrote Presiding Justice Nels S.D. Peterson wrote.
The court did not address Humphries’ claim for damages because the monument in downtown Covington has not been removed.
The case began following a vote by the Henry County Board of Commissioners in July 2020 to remove a Confederate monument from the courthouse square in McDonough. The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Colonel Charles T. Zachary Camp No. 108, and Georgia Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans filed suit against the Henry board seeking injunctive relief and damages, asserting the board’s vote signaled an intention to violate a Georgia law that makes it unlawful for any agency, including county governments, or any officer of an agency to remove, relocate, conceal or alter historic monuments that honor the military service of soldiers of the Confederate States of America. It also authorizes suits by private parties or groups in addition to public entities owning a monument.
Less than a week later, Humphries filed a similar complaint for damages and injunctive relief against the Newton County Board of Commissioners, alleging that the county’s plans to vote to remove the Confederate monument from the Square would violate state law. The next day, the Newton BOC voted to remove the monument, and the Sons of Confederate Veterans organizations filed a similar complaint to Humphries’.
Newton County Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott consolidated and then dismissed the two Newton County lawsuits, concluding that the plaintiffs lacked standing because they suffered no damages since the Covington monument had not been removed. Ott also issued a stay, preventing the county from taking any action to remove the monument until the appeals process had been exhausted.
In Henry County, a trial court denied an emergency temporary restraining order, concluding that the plaintiffs’ claims were barred by sovereign immunity. The county then removed the monument from the McDonough courthouse square, and the Henry County Board of Commissioners filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against it, arguing that the plaintiffs lacked standing to seek damages because they did not suffer a specific injury, that sovereign immunity barred a claim for damages, and that the claim for injunctive relief was moot. The trial court agreed with the Henry board’s position on all three grounds and dismissed the lawsuit.
All of the plaintiffs appealed to the Court of Appeals, which affirmed the dismissal of their lawsuits. However, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that a local government “owes a legal duty to community stakeholders” and that violation of that legal duty constitutes an injury … “even if the plaintiff at issue suffered no individualized injury.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.