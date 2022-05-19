...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday May 19...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday May 19.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
H.K. Edgerton rallies with members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans in April 2021 at an event in Covington held to raise money for the legal battle to protect the Confederate monument on the Square.
ATLANTA - A Civil War heritage preservation group has the right to sue Henry and Newton counties over the removal or planned removal of Confederate monuments, a lawyer for the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) told the Georgia Supreme Court Thursday.
Legislation the General Assembly passed in 2019 authorized "any person, group or legal entity" to challenge any acts in violation of the law, which prohibited the desecration or removal of historic monuments from public property.
Kyle King, representing the SCV, also cited Georgia's Open Meetings Law, which allows citizens to sue government entities over violations without having to prove they suffered any direct harm in arguments before the court Thursday.
"That's essentially what's being done here," King said.
But the Georgia Court of Appeals didn't see it that way when it ruled last year that the SCV lacked legal standing to sue the two counties because its members could not show removing the monuments harmed them directly.
The SCV then appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Patrick Jaugstetter, a lawyer representing Newton County, argued the Open Meetings Law should not be used as a precedent in the SCV case because the lawsuit seeks to recover damages - the costs to repair and replace a removed monument.
In lawsuits involving the Open Meetings Law, plaintiffs seek a civil penalty to enforce a "public right," he said.
"Damages exist only to address injury," Jaugstetter said. "These plaintiffs have not established [an injury]."
The Confederate monument in downtown McDonough was removed in July 2020 following a vote by the Henry County Board of Commissioners. The county had it removed on a Tuesday night with no advance notice to the public.
It was part of a nationwide trend to remove statues honoring the Confederacy and Confederate leaders during a summer of street protests following the murder of George Floyd, a Black man from Minnesota, by a white Minneapolis police officer.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted at about the same time to remove the Confederate monument from the historic Covington Square. But it remains standing pending the outcome of the court case. Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott had previously ordered that the statue would remain in place until the appeals process has been exhausted.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
