ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence for Rodney Carter Clark, who was convicted in 2017 in the murder of Mario Demonte Johnson.

Johnson, 29, was found dead in the yard of a home on Heritage Way in western Newton County shortly after midnight on Nov. 15, 2015, by a relative who said he had gone to check on Johnson when he had not heard from him. Newton County Sheriff’s Investigator Jeff Alexander said there were no reports of gunshots in the area, but that evidence pointed to the shooting happening on Heritage Way.

That evidence led investigators to Clark’s Geiger Street residence the next day, and he was arrested after they discovered evidence at his home to link him to the murder.

