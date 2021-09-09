ATLANTA - The economic impact of the surging delta variant of COVID-19 has yet to be felt in Georgia.
Tax collections in the Peach State rose by 12.7% last month compared to August of last year, the state Department of Revenue reported Wednesday. Revenues are up 6.2% for the first two months of fiscal 2022, which began July 1.
Individual income tax receipts and sales tax collections for August showed similar healthy increases.
Individual income tax revenue rose by 13.9% partly due to a drop in tax refunds issued by the revenue agency.
Net sales tax collections were up by 11.7% compared to August of last year.
Corporate income tax receipts fell significantly, however, dropping by 134.7%, as refunds outstripped tax payments. Corporate income tax revenues typically are more volatile month to month than taxes on individuals.
Georgians paid 12.6% more in motor fuels taxes last month than in August 2020, no surprise considering the return of traffic to near-normal levels as businesses shut down during the pandemic reopened.
If state tax collections continue to show improvement, Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia lawmakers will enjoy the luxury of a healthy budget surplus entering the 2022 General Assembly session.
That increases the likelihood the state’s elected leaders will follow through with a promised pay raise for teachers and income tax cuts for Georgia taxpayers. Those were put on hold during the economic uncertainty brought about during the pandemic.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.