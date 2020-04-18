ATLANTA – U.S. Senators David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) today announced the Department of Justice has awarded Georgia nearly $16 million to address public safety challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
The $15,840,333 grant, available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, can be used by local law enforcement to hire personnel, pay overtime, purchase protective equipment, distribute resources to hard-hit areas, and address inmates’ medical needs.
“Georgia’s public safety officers work every day to preserve peace, prevent crime, and protect all Georgians,” said Senator Perdue. “During this public health emergency, our first responders have taken on new duties, from transporting COVID-19 test kits, to delivering necessities to seniors. This CARES Act funding will allow local officials to purchase additional protective equipment and cover the cost of overtime pay, so first responders can continue keeping Georgians safe.”
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, law enforcement officers remain on call 24-7, keeping Georgia families safe,” said Senator Loeffler. “These heroes are risking their lives to protect every member of our community, and I’m glad this critical funding will be used to safeguard those in the line of duty and provide additional compensation. In the days and weeks ahead, it is imperative that we do all we can to reduce exposure to COVID-19 for all essential workers who are maintaining the safety and health of our nation during this unprecedented time.”
The CARES Act included $850 million for the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program, which provides funding to assist state and local governments in preventing, preparing for, and responding to the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.