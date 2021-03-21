ATLANTA —The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is looking for a preservation-minded buyer to purchase and rehabilitate the historic Sparta Female Dormitory building in Sparta, located at 256 Maiden Lane. The dorm-turned-private-residence is being sold through the Georgia Trust’s Revolving Fund program, which provides effective alternatives to demolition or neglect of architecturally and historically significant properties.
The Sparta Female Dormitory building was built in 1815, with the front added in 1831. It was one of two dormitories for the Sparta Female Model School, which was established in 1832. The school educated young women from 1831-1895 and offered four levels of education from primary to collegiate. The dorm was later converted into a private residence.
Because of its age, solid construction and distinctive features, the building is a valuable contribution to Georgia’s architectural history. The structure consists of heavy timber, mortise-and-tenon construction and many of its original features including eight fireplaces, wide plank wood floors, plaster walls and original wood doors and trim.
After many years of neglect, the house requires significant interior and exterior rehabilitation.
The Sparta Female Dormitory building is available for $15,000. The building offers 3,800 square feet of living space on 0.31 acres. The building is a contributing property within the Sparta Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and may be eligible for state and federal rehabilitation incentives. The buyer is required to sign a Rehabilitation Agreement and all work done to the property must abide by the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation.
Located in Hancock County, Sparta is just over 100 miles east of Atlanta and is roughly 70 miles west of Augusta. It has a population of approximately 1,700. Founded in 1795, Sparta flourished throughout the 19th century due to the cotton industry. Many fine residential and commercial buildings were built during this time, but the town fell into great economic decline when the boll weevil affected cotton plantations. Teeming with several historic sites and monuments, Sparta has been described as an outdoor museum of Greek Revival architecture, while the Hancock County Courthouse, an excellent example of Victorian-era architecture, is just one of the many structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Georgia Trust is a nonprofit statewide preservation organization. The Revolving Fund program was established to provide effective alternatives to demolition or neglect of architecturally and historically significant properties by promoting their rehabilitation and monitoring their preservation in perpetuity. All properties sold through this program have conservation easements in place to ensure the historic integrity of the property is retained. Additionally, buyers are required to sign a Rehabilitation Agreement and all work done to the property must abide by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation. Copies of these documents will be provided by The Georgia Trust for review.
