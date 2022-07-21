ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate dipped below 3% last month for the first time ever, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.
The rate of joblessness fell to 2.9% in June, well below the national unemployment rate of 3.6%.
ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate dipped below 3% last month for the first time ever, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.
The rate of joblessness fell to 2.9% in June, well below the national unemployment rate of 3.6%.
The Peach State also saw a new all-time high of employed Georgians last month at more than 5.3 million, up 10,420 from May. The number of unemployed fell 2,317 in June to 155,199, the lowest since March 2001.
“The unemployment rate is decreasing exactly the way it should be in a strong economy,” Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said. “We are adding new job seekers and they are quickly finding employment.”
Job numbers hit a record high in several employment sectors, including trade and transportation, financial activities, professional and business services, education, and health services.
The sectors with the most over-the-year gains were administrative and support services and accommodation and food services.
Despite all the good news on the labor front, initial jobless claims in Georgia rose by 53% last month to 25,660. However, first-time unemployment claims were down 75% from June of last year.
More than 227,000 jobs are listed online at EmployGeorgia.com, resulting in a minimum of more than 300,000 unfilled positions. Industries with more than 10,000 job postings include health care, manufacturing, retail trade and accommodation and food services.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
Hundreds of Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corp. members turned out Thursday morning for the annual meeting. Registration and pickup for the familiar yellow bucket were conducted as drive through events. Those who chose to attend the meeting in person were treated to refreshments, music… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
This poll is not scientific, results reflect the opinions of participants. See the 7 wonders here!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.