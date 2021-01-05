CONYERS –The holidays were brighter for children in foster care thanks to the generous donations made to Georgia United Foundation’s 30th annual Wish Tree program.
Wish Tree provides gifts to children in Georgia’s foster care system through donations made by members and community partners. This year, 1,445 wishes were granted to children in 10 counties.
The ongoing challenges of COVID-19 inspired the foundation to offer a new virtual donation option so the community could participate from the comfort of their home. Donors were able to select the charity location and the requested gifts from online shopping lists.
Donations were shipped directly to the branch locations, located at 430 Country Club Drive in Stockbridge, 401 East Tomlinson St. in McDonough and 1381 Milstead Ave. in Conyers, and the Henry and Rockdale county Division of Family and Children Services delivered the gifts in time for the holidays.
“We understand 2020 has presented some challenges for many in our communities; however, we wanted the children in the foster care program to know we care about their wellbeing. The online donation shopping allowed members to participate and safely shop from their homes. Participating in this cause that helps strengthen our communities brings us such joy this holiday season,” said Georgia United Credit Union Business Development Officer Liz Riffert.
Since the program’s inception, nearly 31,000 gifts have been donated to children in need, thanks to the generosity of the community.
For more information about the Wish Tree program and how you can get involved, please contact Liz Riffert at liz.riffert@gucu.org or 812.760.7505.
