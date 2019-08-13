Georgia Wildlife Federation hires new Campus R3 Coordinator for University of Georgia

COVINGTON — Georgia Wildlife Federation’s College Learn-to-Hunt program has been a resounding success after the first semester of having student interns on board.
The work of Campus R3 coordinators Park Gerdes and Seth Cook at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and University of Georgia resulted in more than 90 students reached through hunting and shooting R3 programs.
Many have reported hunting or shooting again, purchasing equipment and they have likely created a ripple effect by putting testimonials on social media.
Additionally, approximately 80 participants of Leadership Georgia received shooting training.
R3 efforts have also gained national media attention including the University of Georgia being ranked as the No. 1 college for hunters and anglers by Field & Stream.
Thanks to continued support from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, GWF has hired Calvin Ellis to take over for Cook as the University of Georgia Campus R3 coordinator.
Ellis is currently working on his bachelor’s degree in wildlife sciences at the Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources. He is a Warnell student ambassador and is actively involved with the student chapters of The Wildlife Society, National Wild Turkey Federation and Ducks Unlimited.
As the Campus R3 coordinator, he will create hunting and shooting sports programs for students who have never had the opportunity to participate.
The Georgia R3 Initiative is a cooperative effort between Georgia Wildlife Federation, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, National Wild Turkey Federation, Quality Deer Management Association and Safari Club International.
The GWF has "kept Georgia wild for over 80 years."
Visit the Georgia Wildlife Federation Conservation Center at 11600 Hazelbrand Road, Covington or check out there website at www.gwf.org