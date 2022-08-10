As September approaches, thousands of yellow daisies will burst into life and carpet the mountainsides of Arabia Mountain Heritage Area in bright blooms. These relatives of the sunflower are actually extremely rare and only grow within a 60-mile radius in the Southeast. The blooms will peak in September and offer visitors a stunning backdrop of color.
Technically a sunflower species, the yellow daisies (Helianthus porteri) are native to the rock outcrops of the Southeastern United States, especially in the granite formations of the Georgia Piedmont region. The metro-Atlanta area has a high concentration of this sunflower species, which blooms on the area's massive granite mountains. While these rock outcrops seem barren, especially during the scorching summers, fall and winter see a profusion of wildflowers grow out of patches of thin soil called “solution pits.” Daisy Days is an opportunity to celebrate the botanical bounty growing on the rock outcrops (also called “monadnocks”) as autumn begins.
Finding these yellow daises is as easy as looking around. The rain and temperatures this year have combined to form perfect growing conditions for these plants, so they are expected to bloom in profusion. To find thick carpets of flowers, walk from the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Center to the boardwalk. Flowers will be covering the sides of the mountain and blooming all the way up to the road. Take a self-guided hike to see the daisies within the Heritage Area, including the two monadnocks outside of the NHA — Stone Mountain and Kennesaw Mountain. Guests interested in guided hike opportunities should check the website closer to the event: https://arabiaalliance.org/events/
Once you reach the south parking lot, hike up the mountain and keep an eye out for vernal pools. These shallow pits provide just enough soil for these flowers to thrive. They are like little flowerpots sprinkled all over the granite. Panola Mountain also has yellow daises on the mountain and granite.
While Daisy Days is always a special and breathtaking time of year at Arabia, this year is an even more special event because it aligns with Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve’s 50th anniversary.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
