Daisy Days - Credit - Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area.jpg

Carpets of yellow daisies will bloom this fall at Arabia Mountain.

 Arabia Mountain Heritage

As September approaches, thousands of yellow daisies will burst into life and carpet the mountainsides of Arabia Mountain Heritage Area in bright blooms. These relatives of the sunflower are actually extremely rare and only grow within a 60-mile radius in the Southeast. The blooms will peak in September and offer visitors a stunning backdrop of color. 

Technically a sunflower species, the yellow daisies (Helianthus porteri) are native to the rock outcrops of the Southeastern United States, especially in the granite formations of the Georgia Piedmont region. The metro-Atlanta area has a high concentration of this sunflower species, which blooms on the area's massive granite mountains. While these rock outcrops seem barren, especially during the scorching summers, fall and winter see a profusion of wildflowers grow out of patches of thin soil called “solution pits.” Daisy Days is an opportunity to celebrate the botanical bounty growing on the rock outcrops (also called “monadnocks”) as autumn begins.

