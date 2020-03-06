CONYERS — Diagrams, presentations, essays and more. Rockdale County elementary school students put their various projects on display Thursday night as part of the district's Program Challenge quarterly Showcase.
The first class of gifted fifth graders at Rockdale County Public Schools' Program Challenge Center took a class called The Suitcase Project, where students learned more about a victim of the Holocaust and what they went through.
Through research, they learned about the person's background and family, culture and heritage. They then created a suitcase to represent the person based on what they learned.
The suitcase could be a symbol of the person or a true representation of what they think that person would have packed if they had to leave their home, maybe never to return.
Students also wrote letters to the person, sharing what they learned from the experience and how it changed their perspective on the Holocaust after seeing it from a more individual level.
Other students in the program presented informative slideshows, diagrams, clay sculptures and other materials either discussing the extinction of dinosaurs using the Asteroid Theory or Volcanism Theory.
As parents went around the room comparing students' research, they then got to cast their vote whether they believe that an asteroid or a volcano caused the extinction of dinosaurs.
Rockdale County gifted students in third through fifth grade are served at the Program Challenge Center one day a week while receiving modified curriculum in their regular classrooms the other four days.
At the Center, students are scheduled for a minimum of five segments a week for instruction with a gifted certified teacher. Classes are offered for each grade from each of the content areas: language arts, math, science, social studies, foreign language and the arts.
Students are able to take two interdisciplinary units per year. These academic-based classes have high expectations, a faster pace and more complex curriculum.
They offer topics and experiences outside the regular curriculum. Authentic audiences are encouraged, assessment is varied and self-evaluation is developed.
At the Center, students receive instruction through a variety of teaching styles, many areas of expertise and the compilation of all the system's resources and materials at the elementary level. The elementary Program Challenge teachers participate in professional development with the program coordinator, curriculum specialists and the host principal and staff.
In addition, the Program Challenge teachers meet one day a week with classroom teachers at their "home" schools to evaluate students for eligibility for the gifted program, plan Program Challenge students' activities, and to offer additional enrichment services to students at their home school.
For more information regarding RCPS' gifted elementary school programs, contact Dr. Nadine Campbell, Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Schools at ncampbell@rockdale.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.