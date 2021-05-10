CONYERS — A 23-acre tract of land on Bethel Road in Rockdale County has been acquired by Global Growers Network in Atlanta for creation of an organic farm operation.
According to Global Growers Network, the farm will be home to 15 to 20 small farm operations led by growers from diverse cultures. The farm will model cooperative farming practices as a shared community farm that will grow fresh and culturally diverse foods from around the world. In addition, the site will feature spaces for community gatherings, farm events, pick your own fruit and vegetables and celebrations of local and global food culture.
“Global Growers Network is on a pathway to land ownership following 10 years of developing farms and gardens on leased land with our talented grower network, most of whom face current and historical barriers to land access,” said GGN Executive Director Robin Chanin. “Together, we are creating a model of land stewardship that will drive community wealth building while also preserving and sharing important cultural traditions.”
The farm property was acquired with financing from the Working Farms Fund program led by The Conservation Fund. Within three years, The Conservation Fund will secure a conservation easement that will permanently protect the farm and reduce the final purchase price for Global Growers Network. In the meantime, Global Growers Network will immediately begin to farm the land, while investing in soil health and farm infrastructure. This unique and patient pathway to farm ownership is part of a broader initiative to keep farms productive, protect metro area farmland, and grow a more resilient local food system. GGN broke ground as one of the first farm operations in Georgia to enter into this innovative program with the Working Farms Fund. GGN will embark on a campaign to raise the necessary funds for the ultimate purchase of the farm, as well as land improvements and facility renovations at the farm.
GGN, based in Decatur, operates other smaller garden sites in Decatur in Clarkston.
