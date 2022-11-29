GNR Public Health, the local health department in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties, was reaccredited in November by the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). GNR is one of five health departments in Georgia (including the Georgia Department of Public Health) that has achieved accreditation and is now the second health department in Georgia to earn reaccreditation.

“Our work to maintain our status as an accredited health department shows our commitment to keeping our communities healthy, protected and prepared,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, CEO and district health director of GNR Public Health. “The standards and measures set forth by PHAB highlight important community health efforts in which we are engaged in all three counties we serve. We’re so pleased to have met the standards upon reaccreditation with no issue.”

