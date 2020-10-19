CONYERS — Golden State Foods, in partnership with WorkSource Georgia and the Georgia Department of Labor, will host a virtual hiring event on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
GSF is located in Rockdale County and currently has more than 100 immediate opportunities for machine operators, fork lift operators, supervisors, helpers and more.
Golden State is a large, diversified supplier to the food service industry, serving more than 125,000 restaurants in 40 countries from more than 50 locations on five continents. Golden State makes sauces and processes meats for fast food companies, including Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, Zaxby’s and more.
To access the available jobs visit https://bit.ly/3iIVLp6.
If interested in attending this event, access employgeorgia.com to create an account and résumé. If you already have a résumé, it can be uploaded. Having an Employ Georgia account and résumé may allow attendees to receive enhanced services and expedite the process of meeting with the employer.
